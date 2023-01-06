Chitra Wagh Calls Rupali Chakankar Hypocrite For Her Silence On Uorfi Javed’s Outfits

Actress Uorfi Javed has become a hot topic of discussion after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Chitra Wagh, filed a complaint against her for indulging in nudity on Mumbai streets. The leader accused the actress of wearing indecent clothes and maligning the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule. Now, in a press conference held recently, Chitra also dragged the name of Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit into the controversy. If you’re surprised at Tejaswini’s name cropping up in this matter, then read on to find out the reason behind it.

Chitra Wagh was slammed by Rupali Chakankar, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson, for criticising Uorfi’s dress. According to Rupali, it is the right of every person to dress according to their wish. Chitra held a press conference for replying to this tweet and said that the State Women’s Commission is adopting a dual approach towards protecting the rights of women. According to Chitra, the Commission had taken legal action against actress Tejaswini Pandit and the producer of her series Anuradha. Anuradha, Sanjay Jadhav’s debut project on the OTT platform Planet Marathi, was lambasted by the Commission for featuring scenes related to smoking and intimacy.

Chitra further said that the State Women’s Commission had maintained complete silence on the issue of Uorfi’s outfits. According to the BJP leader, if the Commission has the guts to take action against the unit of a film, then they should also step in to do the same in Uorfi’s case. Now, social media users are awaiting a response from the State Women’s Commission on this matter. As of now, there is no statement from their side.

Irrespective of their stand, this discussion has not at all affected Uorfi Javed. She was recently spotted at the airport, and the paparazzi asked her what she would like to say about fans who love her. Uorfi took it as an opportunity to take a dig at Chitra and said, “Pyaar ka to pata nahi, but mera nanga nach continue rahega.”

