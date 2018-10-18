Chitrangada Singh on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Row: Don't Want to Blame Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Retracting her previous claim that Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t stand up for her when director Kushan Nandy misbehaved with her on the set of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Chitrangada Singh on Wednesday said she didn’t intend to blame the Sacred Games star.At a press interaction, she said, "I don't want to blame Nawaz entirely because I think he didn't know how I was feeling. I am sure he must have had his reasons. So I am not pointing a finger at him."Earlier, the 42-year-old actor told Dainik Bhaskar that despite being present when Nandy had told her “apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko”, Nawaz did not say anything in her defence.“Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me. And to top it all, during the film’s first press conference they very blatantly said ‘we are glad she left as we got a better replacement’. During one of the film promotional events Nawaz went on and made a statement that ‘humne toh doh baari mazze kar liye’ (We got to enjoy twice),” she previously told the daily.After the incident, Chitrangada had walked out of the film citing discomfort in doing an intimate scene with Nawaz.But the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi actor has no intention to file a legal complaint. "I don't intend to take a legal action. The producers had told an altogether different story, that's why I had to come forward and share all that," she said.On the professional front, Chitrangada will next star opposite Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar, which is slated to release on October 26.