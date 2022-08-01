Chitrangda Singh Bags Rights to Make Film on 'Real Hero' Subedar Yogender Yadav

In 2018, actor Chitrangda Singh marked her debut as a producer with Soorma, a biographical film based on the true story of Sandeep Singh, ex-captain of the Indian hockey team and the present Sports and Youth affairs Minister of Haryana, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Paanu. Four years later, she is all set to don the hat of a producer once again.

Singh recently bagged the rights to the inspirational story of the incredible bravery of Subedar Yogender Yadav. For the unversed, he is a retired commissioned officer in the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War. At the age of 19, he received Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, and remains the youngest person to win the honour till date. He also remains one of the three living recipients of the PVC in the country’s history.

Talking about the producing the film, Singh says, “I’m very excited to tell stories of real heroes that are many times forgotten, even though they still live among us. We need to glorify their journeys. This will be another attempt to do what I tried with Soorma.”

Subedar Yadav added, “It’s a matter of great pride and fortune that Chitrangda ji has decided to make a film on me and take my story to not just every nook and corner of India but also different parts of the world. It will be a huge inspiration to the youth of today.”

The rights of the yet-to-titled film are with CSfilms, which is co-owned by Deepak Singh. Last Friday, Singh graced a book launch event with Subedar Yadav in the capital during which she announced that he has given her production house the rights to make a film on his life and times.

On the acting front, Singh was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series, Modern Love: Mumbai, where she shared screen space with actor Arshad Warsi. Her performance as a 40-year-old woman, who is caught in the humdrum of marriage and motherhood and regrets not having fulfilled her dream of being a novelist, grabbed attention. She will next be seen playing a key role in a suspense thriller titled Gaslight, starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. ​

