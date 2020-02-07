Chitrangda Singh Cast as Leading Lady for Bob Biswas Starring Abhishek Bachchan

Chitrangda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan will be working together soon for the first time. It has now been revealed that Singh will be appearing as the leading lady in the crime thriller Bob Biswas.

A source close to the project revealed to Mid-Day that Chitrangda Singh has been cast in the film after hearing and being impressed by the script and storytelling of Bob Biswas. The source also revealed that Singh is currently in Kolkata preparing for her first schedule of shooting.

"Chitrangda has been drawn to good storytelling and loved the script of Bob Biswas. This character of Biswas has been one of the most interesting ones to have emerged from Bollywood, recently."

Abhishek Bachchan who has been absent from the big screen for quite a while was revealed to be the leading man for a Red Chillies production titled Bob Biswas. He had even teased his character on Instagram to the surprise of fans as it made the actor barely recognizable.

Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the role of an assassin in the film. Bob Biswas will be the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna.

