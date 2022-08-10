Chitrangda Singh Oozes Hotness in a Stunning White Saree, See Pics

Chitrangda Singh has cultivated a huge fan base because of her sartorial choices and gorgeous looks. The 45-year-old has earned a name in the film industry with her performances in movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Inkaar. Chitrangda also has an impressive presence on social media and often posts sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram.

Chitrangda knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. Recently, the Baazaar actress shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. In the Instagram post, Chitrangda can be seen all decked in a regal white saree from Prémya by Manishii.

The glamorous diva has given her ethnic wear a modern twist by pairing it with a matching noodle-strap blouse. She has accentuated her look by opting for traditional dangler earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)



Chitrangda’s photos have garnered over one lakh likes on Instagram. Her Instagram post has been flooded with comments from fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the breathtaking actress. One fan wrote, “Simply gorgeous. Love you so much.” Another fan wrote, “Most underrated talent of the film industry. It is always a treat to watch you on-screen. More love and power to you.”

Chitrangda is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Chitrangda exudes poise and panache whenever she is making a public appearance. On the work front, Chitrangda was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas. The crime thriller was directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film was directly released on the OTT platform ZEE5. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani.

