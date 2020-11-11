Chiyaan Vikram Becomes Grandfather After Daughter Akshita Gives Birth to a Daughter

It's happy times at superstar Chiyaan Vikram's home as he becomes a grandfather for the first time. The Kollywood superstar's daughter Akshita gave birth to a baby daughter on Monday. She is married to Manu Ranjith. Ranjith is an entrepreneur and is related to the DMK Leader M Karunanidhi.

Tamil director and screenwriter Ajay Gnanamuthu tweeted earlier today to relay the news to the world. He also congratulated Vikram on becoming a grandfather on the microblogging platform.

“Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. I’m damn sure you’ll be one of those coolest grand dads Wishes to the entire family.. And welcome Kiddo,” he wrote with a plethora of emojis.

Ajay Gnanamuthu is working with the 54-year old actor for his upcoming film, Cobra. According to the Ajay, Vikram is so committed to his role that he endangered himself multiple times during the shoot. He said Vikram’s life was at risk at least three times while performing an underwater sequence for the film.

The treacherous shot is said to be so dangerous and difficult that a trained stuntman couldn’t do it. The sequence would have the character fully immersed in water, upside down, and have his legs and hands tied and mouth gagged. Ajay was ready to ace the sequence and replace it with something tamer.

However, Vikram told him he shouldn’t compromise on his vision. The actor decided to do the stunt himself. He gave the desirable performance, however, his co-star during the stunt could not give the right shot. The director said they would adjust it on the edit table but Vikram maintained it should be done properly in the actual shoot and repeated the sequence.

It was reported the next day that nerves in Vikram’s ears and eyes were blocked. He went thought a treatment on the set and went ahead with the shoot, without taking a break.

The crime thriller also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame, as well as Irfan Pathan and Mrinalini in supporting roles.

Vikram will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however COVID-19 pandemic has messed with the schedule for the film. The film will mark the reunion of Vikram and Aishwarya after 2011's Raavanan, which was made in Hindi as Raavan.