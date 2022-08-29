Chiyaan Vikram Dismisses Boycott Bollywood Question Like a Boss: 'I Know Very, Very Well...'

Lately, several Bollywood films have been impacted by the boycott trends. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Liger, a section of social media has been calling for boycotts of certain films and it is undoubtedly impacting the business of the films. Amid these calls, Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram was asked about his take on the boycott trend and the Cobra had a witty response.

The actor was recently in Hyderabad, promoting his upcoming film when he was asked the question about the boycott trend. In a video shared by Andhraboxoffice.com, Vikram left the audience in splits with the way he tackled the question.

“I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott,” he said, leaving everyone in the room in splits.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The boycott gang has not only been eyeing recent releases but also calling for boycotts for upcoming movies. These include Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and even Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Vikram is gearing up for the release of Cobra. High on action, the nail bitter will showcase Vikram in 25 vivid looks including an old man, business tycoon, and teacher, which were a part of the teaser. Made under the direction of R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the flick is slated to reach the audience in theatres on 31st August this year.

Apart from Cobra, superstar Vikram will also be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Having an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, and Vikram Prabhu, the period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I am all set to hit the silver screens on September 30 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here