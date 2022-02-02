'Chiyaan' Vikram Meets 'Thala' MS Dhoni in Chennai, Posts Picture of Fan Moment

National Award-winning actor Vikram commands a huge fan following in the South. He recently met former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The former skipper, too, is extremely popular in Chennai, where his fans affectionately call him ‘Thala Dhoni’.

According to reports, Dhoni and Vikram were staying at the same hotel, where the two met and posed for the cameras. Earlier, Vikram had said in an interview that MS Dhoni was his favourite cricketer. Meanwhile, this special meeting between the two idols took the fans by sheer delight. Pictures of their meeting are going viral on social media, especially on Instagram. Here is the photo:

On the work front, Vikram, who is known to his fans as ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, has acted in movies such as Mahan, Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Anniyan. Vikram’s latest movie, titled Zion 61, will be released on Amazon Prime.

As for MS Dhoni, he is expected to play his last season of the IPL in 2022. Recently, former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik recalled in an interview how Dhoni had always been a huge critic of split-captaincy in India, suggesting the concept seldom worked in the country. However, he has refused to comment on Kohli’s decision to step aside as the team’s Test captain.

“I remember MS Dhoni saying very clearly that India as a cricketing nation is very hard to have split captaincy. it is unfair for me to answer this question because only Virat knows why he took that decision to step down as captain, and I am sure he has a good reason behind it,” Karthik told news agency ANI.

