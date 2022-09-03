Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Cobra's Trimmed Version Receives Love From Netizens

Cobra, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, was released on August 31 to mixed reviews. While Vikram’s performance was unanimously praised, some aspects of the film were criticised by the audience and critics alike. The long runtime of the film was one of the characteristics that did not sit well with the masses.

The theatrical length of Cobra was clocked in at 3 hours and 3 minutes and was considered too long by the audience. A lot of reviewers suggested that there were too many scenes which slowed down the pace of the film, and thus it did not stand tall on fans’ expectations.

Later, the makers announced the trimmed version of Cobra on August 31 on Twitter. The tweet read, “We Heard You. Cobra is now trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers, fans, media friends, distributors & exhibitors. Will be updated from this evening on all the screens. Do watch & support the film.”

We Heard You 🙌#Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers,fans,media friends, distributors & exhibitors 😊 Will be updated from this evening in all the screens ☺️ Do watch & support the film..@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu@RedGiantMovies_ @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/4a4mlnYOF2 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 1, 2022

The makers announced the news on Twitter, stating that the latest version would be screened in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala from September 1. Ever since the trimmed version of Cobra was released, fans are loving the film as its runtime was reduced by 20 minutes straight. Seven Screen Studio also shared a video of moviegoers praising the film for its interesting storyline after the trimmed version was released in theatres.

The plot of Cobra focuses on a mathematical genius, played by Vikram, who is linked to some high-profile tasks across the world. Vikram appears in 20 different avatars in the Tamil film. Alongside Vikram, this R Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial also stars Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew and Poovaiyar in key roles.

