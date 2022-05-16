Chiyaan Vikram To Appear In 20 Distinct Roles In Cobra

Chiyaan Vikram has been off to an awesome start this year with the mega blockbuster film Mahaan, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The gangster drama was well received by both audiences and critics.

This year, the versatile actor has several exciting films in the works. However, the project that is grabbing the most attention is Cobra.

Vikram is currently working on the post-production of Cobra, which completed filming a couple of months ago. The film carries high expectations as Chiyaan teamed up with talented director Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonty Colony and Imaikka Nodigal fame.

However, the most interesting trivia about the film is that Vikram is reportedly playing 20 characters in the film. Yes, he will be seen in twenty different roles, each with a different getup. If the reports are true, this will beat Kamal Haasan’s record of appearing in 10 different roles in the movie Dasavatharam.

The makers are planning to release the film ahead of Independence Day this year, according to the latest reports. According to sources, the team plans to release the film in theatres in the second week of August. Cobra is expected to hit the screens on August 11 (Thursday), taking advantage of the weekend before Independence Day (August 15), which falls on a Monday. The making of the film had been halted several times in the last two years because of the pandemic.

Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty star in the film, which also features cricketer Irfan Pathan, Roshan Andrews, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, and Babu Antony. The music is by AR Rahman.

About his other projects, Vikram is playing Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is slated to hit the screens on September 30 this year. Reportedly, the actor also has completed the dubbing works for Dhruva Natchathiram. He will soon start shooting for Chiyaan 61 to be helmed by Pa Ranjith.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.