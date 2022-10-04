Chiyaan Vikram to Essay an Important Character in Prashanth Neel’s NTR 31?

After RRR, Jr NTR has teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next big screen venture. This project is tentatively titled NTR 31. If the latest updates from the film are to be believed, the makers of NTR 31 are planning on roping in Chiyaan Vikram to play a pivotal role in the film. Chiyaan Vikram is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. Speculations are rife that he may be seen sharing the screen space with Jr NTR in NTR 31.

If Chiyaan Vikram likes what’s in store for him, he might actually sign the project. In that case, NTR 31 would mark the coming together of Vikram and Jr NTR for the first time on the big screen. However, the makers have made no official confirmation about the same as of yet.

The Tamil actor has cultivated a loyal fan following among Telugu-speaking audiences as well. Vikram has starred in many Tollywood films in the past. Vikram’s first Telugu film was Akka Pettanam Chelleli Kapuram, which was directed by Dasari Narayan Rao.

Circling back to NTR 31, which will mark the first-ever collaboration of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, the makers have already released a poster of the film to make an official announcement about the same. The first look of Jr NTR from his 31st movie was released on the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday this year. The fierce and rugged avatar of the actor in the poster assured the masses of an intense action drama.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the movie, in association with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts. It is billed to be a high-voltage action entertainer.

The producers are in talks to finalise an impactful title for the highly anticipated film. The film is scheduled to go on floors next year. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are currently busy with the shoot of NTR30 and Salaar, respectively.

