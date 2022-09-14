Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha's Unique Social Media Strategy to Promote Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been made on a grand scale and since the trailer dropped, fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have been leaving no stone unturned to extensively promote the film, with various events being held. Now the makers have come up with yet another unique publicity campaign for the film, or to be precise the lead cast has.

Chiyaan Vikram and Trishna Krishnan, who play the Chola prince Aditha Karakalan and Chola princess Kundavai respectively, have changed the name of their Twitter handles to that of their on-screen characters.

Both the actors have shared promotional posters and trailers of the film after renaming their Twitter handles and fans are elated by this innovative promotional style.

Sources close to the film unit say that other actors appearing in the film will follow suit and change the names of their Twitter handles to that of their characters as well. This comes ahead of a planned promotional tour by the team across India, which will start this week. According to reports, the audio and trailer launch of the film will be telecast on Sun TV this week on Sunday.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is the first instalment to a two-part cinematic narration of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. It is set during the reign of the Chola empire and tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Apart from Vikram and Trisha, the film boasts of an impressive cast featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is slated for a September 30 release.

