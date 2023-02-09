Dhruva Natchathiram, the highly awaited spy thriller starring Chiyaan Vikram, is one of the longest-delayed films in contemporary Tamil cinema history. Gautham Vasudev Menon is the film’s director and it began filming in 2017 following a protracted pre-production and re-casting period. However, financial difficulties and alleged creative conflicts between director Gautham Menon and the production company caused the Vikram starrer to be further delayed. The recent update, though, indicates that Dhruva Natchathiram will open soon in theatres.

Movie Buff Venkatraman tweeted, “JOHN WILL MEET YOU SOON !! Chiyaan Vikram in GVM’s #DhruvaNatchathiram getting close to wrap the pending shoot.” Here’s the tweet:

JOHN WILL MEET YOU SOON !! Chiyaan Vikram in GVM’s #DhruvaNatchathiram getting close to wrap the pending shoot. pic.twitter.com/RTaz7KcKeD — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) February 6, 2023

This has heightened the speculations that the project will soon hit the theatres. The project’s creators, who acknowledged that it is nearing completion, shared a brand-new Dhruva Natchathiram poster on social media on Tuesday. The poster stars Chiyaan Vikram as the lead.

As per sources, the makers are working on the Chiyaan Vikram film’s post-production at the same time. In that scenario, we can now affirm that Dhruva Natchathiram’s production is now approaching its conclusion. The recent update indicates that Gautham Menon and his crew are pleased and confident with the finished sequence, and they are now eager to premiere the movie in the summer of 2023.

Back in August 2022, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and actor Vikram informed fans that Dhruva Natchathiram is once again on track. The production team later chose not to provide any information regarding the upcoming filming or post-production tasks for the spy thriller movie.

In the film Dhruva Natchathiram, a group of ten covert agents for the National security agency are at the centre of the storyline. Popular actors Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna and others will also play important roles.

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will appear in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, and is now filming Thangalaan with director Pa Ranjith. As a result, Chiyaan Vikram fans will have a busy year as the actor’s three films are set to release this year.

