Chiyaan Vikram's Mahaan and Cobra to Premiere on OTT Platforms: Reports

Actor Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming Tamil films — Mahaan and Cobra — are likely to be released digitally in the coming months. Action-drama Mahaan is one of the most anticipated Tamil films, and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Republic Day (January 26), reports suggest. He has also wrapped shooting for his part in the action thriller Cobra.

The story of Vikram’s upcoming film Mahaan will be a gangster drama full of action-packed sequences. The real-life father and son duo, Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, are coming together for the first time in this movie, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The teaser and trailer of the film are yet to be released by the makers. The team will soon start the promotional activities.

Journalist Sridevi Sreedhar, who tracks the entertainment industry closely, tweeted that Mahaan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2022.

Recently, Vikram wrapped the shooting of Cobra. He is playing the character of a serious person in this spy thriller drama. The Tamil film also stars Srindhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and Miya George among others. Music composer AR Rahman had scored music for the film.

Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra 🔥🔥.. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! 🔥🔥🔥 Shall keep these memories very close to my heart ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZ98YIkKgU— R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 5, 2022

The movie will be produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. Even though makers are planning for the theatrical release of Cobra, a few OTT platforms have reportedly approached the makers to acquire the direct digital release rights.

