Chiyaan Vikram’s Science-Fiction Thriller Cobra Delayed, Again

Chiyaan Vikram is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with his newest project, Cobra. The science-fiction thriller is helmed by young filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu. According to the latest rumours, the release of the movie has been further postponed.

Cobra was originally slated to release on August 11, ahead of Independence Day. According to reports, the film could not be completed due to the director’s occasional changes in the story and the lack of proper planning. The Cobra team has not officially announced the change in release date yet.

The makers of the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial are said to make sure that Cobra’s release date does not clash with Chiyaan Vikram’s other highly anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Vikram was recently hospitalised in Chennai. The actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which he could not do due to health issues.

However, he was present at the grand audio launch of Cobra to put all speculations and concerns about his health to rest.

He said, “There was a lot of news going around on social media platforms. Some even photoshopped a sick patient’s body with my face. It was extremely creative. I liked it. But what you saw was nothing like that.”

Vikram portrays a mathematical prodigy in the film, Cobra, and is joined by Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will make his debut with this production.

The most exciting part of the film is that Vikram will portray 20 distinct roles. Each character will have a unique outfit. This smashes Kamal Haasan’s record of portraying ten distinct roles in Dasavatharam.

According to reports, the actor has also finished dubbing for Dhruva Natchathiram. He will shortly begin filming for Chiyaan 61, directed by Pa Ranjith.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.