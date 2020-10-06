Chloe Grace Moretz To Play Lead In Amazon's The Peripheral' Series

Los Angeles: Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has been roped in to essay the lead role in Amazon’s series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 novel The Peripheral. The sci-fi thriller drama hails from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films and Warner Bros TV. According to Variety, Moretz will play Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. “Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her,” the character’s description read.

Scott B Smith wil serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Greg Plageman. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce.

Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television will produce.