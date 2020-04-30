Chocolate Boy To Family Man, Rishi Kapoor Personified An Ideal Man's Journey On Screen

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. He passed away aged 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last.

Rishi was known to many as the original chocolate boy in Bollywood. Over his illustrious career spanning close to five decades, he starred in many hit romantic movies early on, like Bobby, Deewana, Karz, Saagar, Prem Rog, Chandni and many more. The quintessential hero's character was up in his alley, in which he not only charmed his way into the actresses' hearts on the big screen but also presented us with a 'template' of looks, personality and style that the youth could follow, if they wanted to woo women.

Read: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

However, with age, Rishi started to take up roles that required him to play family-friendly characters-- father even grandfather roles. In that, he left an indelible impression on the audiences as the ideal household figure.

In Rajma Chawal, which released on Netflix in 2018, he plays a father trying to mend his relationship with his son by impersonating a woman online. The idea that Rishi on screen would go to such lengths made the movie relatable and endearing and the bond between the father-son very real and emotional.

Most of his father-figure roles were marred by a conflict, with Rishi trying to reach around it. In Mulk, Rishi tries to sort out his relationship with not only his nephew and daughter in law, but also with his brother, played by Manoj Pahwa, and at large with the nation.

In 102 Not Out and Kapoor & Sons, Rishi went a bit further in bringing the filmy family close, and in doing that he was also taking us to the cinemas as a family. His movies, during the last two decades were mostly focussed on family audiences apart from some of iconic villain roles like in Agneepath and D-Day.

Recalling his two most loved father characters in Patiala House and Do Dooni Chaar, one can see an on screen dad not only in conflict with his family, but with his own values and self. In Do Dooni Chaar, Rishi's honest school teacher Santosh Duggal goes to any extent to keep his family happy but does not take bribe and neither promotes it. In Patiala House, he scarifices his son's career so that his bigger family, the sikh community stays together.

In Namastey London, he again follows his daughter's wishes to any extent to keep the family from falling apart. Same is the case with Fanaa in which he not only takes care of his daughter by setting her free, but also tries to keep her safe from an extremist.

Rishi will be remembered for transitioning between a lover boy and a family man with finesse on screen. In this, he also personifies an ideal man's journey in real life in cinemas.

Follow @News18Movies for more