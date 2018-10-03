English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love Yatri: Jacqueline Fernandez Dances to Chogada in this Viral Video
The original song features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain flaunting their Garba moves.
Image: Instagram/ Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has always been vocal about her equation with Salman Khan and shares a warm bond with him and his family. So, it's no wonder that despite being on vacation, she did her bit to promote Love Yatri. Jacqueline, along with two of her friends, posted a video on Instagram in which she to a hit song, Chogada, from the film.
The original song features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain flaunting their 'Garba' moves. The foot-tapping number is packed with the beats of Gujarati folk music and is a nice treat for all Gujaratis this Navaratri. The upbeat song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The track has been shot in London.
Jacqueline gave her rendition of the dance a more contemporary, Western touch, as you can see in the video below:
Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film will release on October 5.
Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ❤️ which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover
