Chogadawithlove Challenge: Watch Malaika Arora Dance to the LoveYatri Song

Malaika Arora may have separated from Arbaaz Khan but she still shares a very close bond with his family.So, to wish luck to her former brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita) for his upcoming debut film LoveYatri, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the film’s popular dance number Chogoda.Dressed in a resplendent white gown, Malaika is dancing in the video with popular VJ Anushka Dandekar and two other dancers dressed in blue shimmery costumes and plume feathers.“Following in my footsteps kinda love ♥♥♥ @vjanusha #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver,” she captioned it.Malaika is the latest celebrity to take the #chogadawithlove challenge, which asks stars to post their interpretation of #LoveTakesOver.So far, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh and Sania Mirza have taken up the challenge and posted interesting videos.Watch them all here:Produced by Salman Khan Films, LoveYatri stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles. Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala and written by Naren Bhatt, it is slated to release on October 5.