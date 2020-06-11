Choked Is About A Crumbling Marriage And Not Demonetisation, Says Writer Nihit Bhave

Choked was the first script writer Nihit Bhave wrote after his daily work commute from Bhayandar to Lower Parel in local trains inspired him to create a world based on a lower-middle class Maharashtrian family, quite like the one he grew up in.

"I wanted to write about a marriage that is falling apart under the pressure of money and lack thereof. And then I just used to think that what is the quick fix to this money problem that one can come up with? Like, what if somebody just magically gave you all the money that you want? That's how the kitchen sink and the money sort of regurgitating out of it came to me. That sort of became the metaphor of a choke drain, and a choke marriage and people who are suffocating in a relationship," he said.

Nihit's journey from the genesis of the idea to the film it is now took seven long years to come to fruition. He wrote the script in 2013-14 and pitched it to many production houses without any positive result.

In an appreciation post, Anurag addressed the six long years it took for him to direct Nihit's film. He said, “After a point of time I made it my life goal to just be around him, and make sure I keep hounding him about the film. I was a one-man commando in a mission asking him.”

Nihit also addressed how their stance on demonetisation could affect the film. Nihit said, "For the large part of the journey, we were both very sure that we have not made a film on demonetisation. Now, how people are perceiving it and how people are looking at it because of his personality on Twitter, or because of political leanings is a different factor altogether. It's a film about the moral responsibilities of spouses in a relationship."

Choked also features Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

