Chola Chola Song From Ponniyin Selvan 1 Crosses 2 Million Views on YouTube in No Time

The much-awaited track, titled Chola Chola, from Rani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, is finally out. The upbeat track went on to win netizens’ hearts in no time. In less than a day, Chola Chola created history by amassing over a whopping 20 lakh views on YouTube alone.

The song is dedicated to the valour of Prince Aditya Karikalan, played by Vikram in the period action drama. The song compares the valour of the Chola prince to a furious tiger. Chola Chola also shows a glimpse of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. The lyric video starring Vikram and Aishwarya has been presented quite artistically by Mani Ratnam.

Watch the lyric video of Chola Chola below:

Chola Chola is composed by the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The music maestro has also composed the music of Ponni Nadhi from Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Chola Chola has been released in Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages. Ilango Krishnan has penned the lyrics of this song. The Tamil version of Chola Chola has been sung by Sathya Prakash and VM Mahalingam.

Fans have already thronged the comment section of Chola Chola with tremendous appreciation. A user wrote, “It’s a slow poison… Surely people who don’t like this song will get addicted soon and after the visuals, everyone will celebrate this song… It’s the magic of ARR,” while another expressed, “PS should shatter all the existing box office records. The Telugu audience will make this a blockbuster in the Telugu states for sure. Kudos to all the cast and crew.”

The cast of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and R. Parthiban in primary roles.

The plot of this upcoming Telugu film focuses on the Chola dynasty of the 10th century. The epic period action drama is based on the popular eponymous novel, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to release in theatres on September 30.

