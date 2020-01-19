Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Choose Films Whole Family Can Go and Watch, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be next seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', said that there is no greater joy as an artist than seeing people enjoying your cinema and also coming out with a message to take home, to discuss and ponder.

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Choose Films Whole Family Can Go and Watch, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says he always chooses films which the entire family can watch together in a theatre.

"As an entertainer, I would love to reach out and entertain as many people as possible. I choose films where the entire family can go and watch them together in a theatre. There is no greater joy as an artist than seeing them enjoying your cinema and also coming out with a message to take home, to discuss and ponder," Ayushmann said.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gay man and he says the film will entertain audiences.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer," he added.

Ayushmann said that the people will instantly connect to the film.

"It's a film that will touch the hearts of audiences and also entertain them to the fullest. I can't wait for people to watch ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' because it is a story that everyone will connect to," he added.

He says Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film that had to be made because of the impact that it can have on society.

"It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It's funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It's not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I'm proud to be a part of this project," he said.

