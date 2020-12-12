Choreographer Punit Pathak Gets Married to Nidhi Moony Singh, See Pics and Videos

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak tied the knot with ladylove Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11. The couple got hitched in a private yet lavish ceremony in Lonavala. Visuals from the duo’s big day have been doing the rounds across social media platforms. The pictures and videos show that Punit and Nidhi’s close friends and family members were in attendance. Few pictures and videos have been shared by Punit and Nidhi on their respective Instagram stories and the snippets have been widely circulated online since yesterday.

On the date of their wedding, Punit and Nidhi made for a regal couple. The groom looked suave in a light pink coloured sherwani teamed with a peach-hued turban that came with a feather embellishment. The bride, on the other hand, looked stunning in a bright fuchsia pink bridal trousseau. Her matching jewellery and radiant smile added to the charm of the photographs.

Moreover, Punit’s friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also part of the guest list. They attended the ceremony to congratulate the newlyweds and also danced their hearts out at the venue.

Punit announced the good news of his wedding in an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of their wedding date, he wrote, “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever!11/12/2020 is the beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh.#PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoals”.

Punit got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Nidhi in August this year in an intimate ceremony.