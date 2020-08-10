Choreographer Bosco Martis' Debut Directorial 'Rocket Gang' Is A Dance Horror Comedy

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis of Bosco-Caesar fame says his upcoming debut directorial film is a fun, crazy, and emotional entertainer. He is also excited as parts of the dance horror-comedy will be shot in real-time virtual reality.

"It's an emotional day for me as I step into my responsibility as a filmmaker. A genre-defining film, 'Rocket Gang' is a fun, crazy, and emotional entertainer that audiences can watch as a family. I'm super excited and pumped to use this amazing, game-changing real-time VR technology to shoot, we will also be creating a 3-dimensional virtual set to make it as realistic as possible," said Martis.

"A spectacle film needs spectacular virtual production," he added.

It's a proud moment for a son to make his parents proud! Dad you will be missed but Im sure your responsible in making this happen from up there ❤️. And mom your prayers have just made all of this possible. So here we are, announcing the Title of My debut film ❤️This ones for my team and my loved ones. Thanks for all your prayers and support

with #RocketGang, a Zee Studios production, coming your way, soon, summer 2021! 🚀

Rocket Gang will star Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal, and Nikita Dutta, among others. The film will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show Dance India Dance. The Zee Studios production will go on floors in the next few months and is slated to release in summer 2021.