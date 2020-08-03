Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar On How Sushant Singh Rajput Talked Him Out Of Suicide Once

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, shared that the late actor had once talked him out of suicide. Ganesh, who knew Sushant since 2007 wondered how he took such a drastic step himself.

Talking to Zee News, he said, “When my girlfriend broke up with me, I was so depressed that I wanted to commit suicide, it was Sushant who sat with me for many hours explaining that I should not take the step. He even spoke to my friend.”

The choreographer has also been vocal about a CBI probe into the case. He said, “As far as I knew him, he could never be depressed about career, personal relationships or financial issues. In Sushant’s life there was no such thing as ‘failure’, he would immediately forget and focus on the future. I cannot believe that he would commit suicide due to career, relationship or financial reasons," he said.

Previously actress Ankita Lokhande, who had previously dated Sushant for 6 years had said that the actor was a 'happy-go-lucky' person and 'couldn't be depressed.'

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).