1-min read

Choreographer Mudassar Khan Talks About Recreating Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman will see Saif Ali Khan groove to Ole Ole again on the big screen after 26 years.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
Choreographer Mudassar Khan Talks About Recreating Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman
Image: Instagram

It has become very common in modern-day Bollywood films for old songs to be remade with a new touch. This will also happen in the upcoming Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

After its birth in 1994, Jawaani Jaaneman will see a brand new remix of the song Ole Ole. From Saif flirting with girls to hitting random people in clubs and performing a dab step, the video of "Ole Ole 2.0" has several elements which make it a complete party track.

The new version of the song was released by the makers on Wednesday and the song was shared by actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F on Instagram, who will make her Bollywood debut with the film.

Sharing the song's link, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: "On repeat. All the time! Go #OleOle."

The pressure of living up to the song's standards was strongly felt by choreographer Mudassar Khan. Speaking to Mid-Day he talked about his efforts to match the energy of the original song in the remake with Saif Ali Khan's help.

"When I was told that I have to recreate Ole ole, my first reaction was of panic and fear. When I went to meet Saif sir, he told me that the song had to be a blend of both, his on-screen character and his persona in the original song. Ole ole was a legendary track and we couldn't be short of that energy. We wanted the hook step, but I was told to not replicate it. So, I put a dab step to the original signature move. After he saw the final cut, Saif sir messaged me to say that he liked the song."

The Ole Ole remix, being titled as Ole Ole 2.0, will be sung by Amit Mishra with Shabbir Ahmed penning the lyrics. The first version of the song was featured in Yeh Dillagi with Saif Ali Khan grooving to it. The song was such a hit that singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya even received a Filmfare Award for it.

Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting theaters on January 31.

