Choreographer Punit Pathak’s Wife Shares Their Romantic Video on Instagram

Choreographer Punit Pathak, who got married to Nidhi Moony Singh last year, is enjoying his married life to the hilt. On Thursday, his wife shared a video on her Instagram account, which shows a bare-chested Punit lip-syncing to the song “Raatan Lambiyan" from the movie Shershaah, holding his wife’s red pallu (part of the saree).

The choreographer garnered a lot of fans and popularity when he appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 6 with actor Lauren Gottlieb. It was here that he had met Nidhi, and they became friends. With time, the two came closer and fell in love. They spent the lockdown together in 2020 and tied the knot on December 11.

Puneet’s career began from the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance, also known as DID. He was the runner-up on the second season of the show. Afterwards, he went on to judge the 5th season of the show. In 2013, he debuted as an actor in the movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, which also starred Prabhu Deva and Salman Yusuff Khan. Puneet also emerged as the winner of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

You can watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUracz1jfZT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The couple often uploads romantic photos on social media. This latest video has fans and followers drooling, with comments like ‘so cute’ coming from a lot of fans. A follower jokingly commented, “Pehle khana kha lo phir ye karna” (First have your dinner and then do what you’re doing.”) In the video, Punit is seen sitting cross-legged in front of a low-table which has plates full of food.

