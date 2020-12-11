Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to the ICU

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 12) afternoon. He is currently admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. His wife Lizelle is present with him at the hospital.

According to ABP LIVE, the choreographer underwent an angiography and is currently admitted to the ICU.

Earlier today, Remo took to Instagram to share a poster of his music video titled Dil Na Todunga, featuring Siddarth Gupta and Karishma Sharma.

"Some hearts understand each other in silence, while some hearts break each other in silence. But sometimes all love makes you do, is promise that #dilnatodunga. #dilnatodunga teaser out now 👉🏼," he captioned the poster on Instagram.