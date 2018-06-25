'Galti Se Mistake' Choreographer Ruel Dausan Varindani Makes Remo D'Souza Shake a Leg in Boo Yaa

Ruel Dausan Varindani, who won the Best Choreography honour for Galti se mistake at the IIFA Awards here, says it was fun to choreograph Remo D'Souza's dance moves in Boo Yaa, which will mark the dancer-director's acting debut.Varindani won the season one of dance-based reality show Super Dancer with his partner Ditya Sagar Bhande."After doing Super Dancer, we shot a Bollywood dance film with Remo D'Souza. He is debuting (as an actor) in it. I choreographed and directed all the songs. The film's name is Boo Yaa. It will be out soon," Varindani said."It was a lot of fun choreographing and working with Remo. I have cast all the children from Super Dancer, so it will be a dance film with kids," he said.On winning accolades for Galti se mistake, Varindani said: "I thought it would take a long time for me to get there... I don't know what happened. The song clicked and the choreography went viral. I won a lot of awards, and had hoped that I win an IIFA Award. It finally came true."The song from Jagga Jasoos was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor.The IIFA ceremony started on Thursday. The main awards gala will be on Sunday, where stars like Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among many others will be seen performing on stage.