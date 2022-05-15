Choreographer Tushar Kalia Gets Engaged To Triveni Barman, Karan Johar Sends 'Badhaiyaan'

Popular choreographer and one who has judged several dance-based reality shows, Tushar Kalia is now engaged. On Sunday, the choreographer took to his official Instagram account and shared that he and his ladylove Triveni Barman have now exchanged rings. Tushar also dropped a couple of pictures in which he can be seen posing with Triveni. The two look prettiest in an all-yellow attire. In the first picture, Triveni can be seen resting her arm over Tushar’s shoulder. Another click is a candid one that captures the couple praying together. “To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude" the caption read.

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans and friends were quick to shower love on the newly engaged couple. Karan Johar wrote, “Badhaiyan!" and dropped heart emojis. Actor Pulkit Samrat, Sana Saeed, and choreographer Dharmesh among others also congratulated the couple. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also wrote, “Congrats Bhai…"

For the unversed, Tushar made his relationship official in March this year. Back then, the choreographer shared pictures with Triveni and talked about how she said yes to marrying him. “Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever,” he wrote.

On the work front, Tushar Kalia will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about his entry in Rohit Shetty’s show, the choreographer earlier said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I’m looking forward to it under Rohit sir’s guidance." The show will also feature Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Packard, Mr Faisu, and Chetna Pande. It is likely to go on-air in July.

