Choti Sardarni Actor Amal Sehrawat’s Father Dies of COVID-19

The spread of novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives in India, including some of the popular faces. TV actor Amal Sehrawat too lost his father in the pandemic.

Sharing an image of his recent interview to ETimes, Amal said, “I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to COVID-19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice. It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father that’s helping us to sail through.”

He also requested people to keep their calm in dealing with COVID-19 and to follow all the proper instructions and precautions.

In his interview, the actor, known for his TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, mentioned that his father had no major symptoms and he was taken to hospital for another reason. However, it was after the tests were conducted that the doctors confirmed him to be COVID positive.

“After that, I saw him once for a brief period. He was in the ICU all this while and finally succumbed to cardiac arrest last month. It’s a void that can never be filled,” he told the website.

Calling it an “extremely unpredictable” virus, Amal revealed that while his father couldn’t survive it, his mother defeated the virus twice even after being diabetic. “She’s fine now, physically as well as mentally. My father always called her the Iron Lady of our house and he was right,” he updated about his mother’s health.