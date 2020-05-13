Choti Sardarni Actress Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans Blessed with Baby Boy

TV actress Mansi Sharma and her singer-actor husband Yuvraaj have become proud parents of a baby boy. Yuvraaj, who is the son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans, took to his social media to announce the good news. The new parents are thrilled with the arrival of their little one.

The new daddy posted on his Insta stories, "It's a baby boy". He also shared a picture of the baby holding his finger, writing, "Dont Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans (sic)."

As soon as he shared the good news on social media, congratulatory messages from friends and fans started pouring in. Mansi shared all the messages and wishes in her Instagram stories.

Mansi, who played Harleen in the daily soap Choti Sardarni, was on a sabbatical after marriage. The actress had earlier shared a picture from her baby shower, where she and Yuvraaj dressed up in coordinated outfits. The two are seen wearing pink traditional outfits. While Harleen looked pretty in a suit, her husband wore a traditional sherwani.

Mansi and Yuvraaj celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February. They shared posts for each other on their social media accounts. The couple got married last year. The love birds tied the knot on February 21, 2019, in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Follow @News18Movies for more