Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Kratika Sengar and Husband Nikitin Dheer Expecting First Baby

Film actor Nikitin Dheer and popular TV star Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child together. The couple made the baby announcement on social media with a loved-up photo. Dheer, 41, who is the son of noted actor Pankaj Dheer, married Sengar, 36, in 2014.

“Dheer Junior coming this 2022,” they wrote along with a picture featuring the couple. As soon as they shared the news, their friends and fans dropped congratulatory messages. Kishwer Merchantt, Anita Hassanandani, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Shrenu Parikh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ankita Lokhande, Naman Shaw, Akshara Singh and others sent their best wishes to the couple.

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra also shared good wishes for his ‘Shershaah’ co-star Nikitin Dheer. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story in which he penned a special wish for the father-to-be along with the original post from Nikitin. Sidharth wrote, “Congratulations Guys!”

Nikitin had portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in ‘Shershaah’, which was a film based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra’s life. Sidharth had played the protagonist in the biopic.

Meanwhile, speaking to E-Times, Kratika said she was feeling “extremely blessed” that she would be becoming a mother soon. “This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this," she said.

