Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Mansi Sharma Shares First Pics of Newborn Hredaan Yuvraaj Hans

TV actress Mansi Sharma and her singer-actor husband Yuvraaj Hans had become proud parents of a baby boy earlier in May. Now, Mansi reveals the name of the newborn and shares the first pictures of the adorable baby on social media. The parents have also created an Instagram id in the little one's name which reads 'Upcoming Rockstar' in the description.

Sharing the first pictures of baby Hredaan on social media, Mansi wrote, "Hello Everyone i know u all were waiting for me .. so here i m @hredaanyuvraajhans69 ... love u all n thank u so much for ur blessings (sic)."

The adorable image of the mother-son duo seems to be from the hospital where Mansi was admitted for delivery. She lovingly embraces the fragile baby in her arms.

ANother pic of Hredaan is posted on his newly made Insta id, which shows him with his father Yuvraaj Hans, who is the son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans.

Here's another adorable picture of Hredaan.

Mansi and Yuvraaj tied the knot on February 21, 2019, in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Follow @News18Movies for more