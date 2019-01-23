English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chris Brown Freed After Rape Allegations in France
A 24-year-old woman had accused Chris Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of January 15-16.
A file photo of Chris Brown.
Loading...
American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, a day after being arrested by French police following rape accusations, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
A 24-year-old woman had accused Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of January 15-16. The woman told Paris police that she met Brown in a nightclub in central Paris earlier that evening, and that Brown invited her, along with other women, back to his suite.
At some point in the evening, she alleged, she found herself in a room alone with Brown, and that it was then that he allegedly raped her. Brown's accuser also said that a friend of the singer and his bodyguard also abused her.
Gossip magazine Closer had reported the arrests and the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies.
The prosecutor's office told Efe that Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.
The Parisian prosecutor's office will continue to pursue the investigation.
In 2009, Brown took a deal with the Los Angeles prosecutor in which he pleaded guilty to a felony for assaulting his then-partner, R&B star Rihanna. He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of probation and mandatory domestic violence counseling.
He was also involved in an array of violent incidents including a fight at a nightclub, a hit-and-run, an altercation over a parking spot and a misdemeanour assault of two men who had asked for a picture with him, although charges were later dropped in all instances except the last one, which - since it was a violation of his probation - led to Brown spending a short amount of time in jail.
In August 2016, a woman told police that Brown had threatened her with a gun at his California mansion, after which the rapper entered a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department when he refused to authorise a search without a warrant. No guns nor drugs were found in the search and Brown was never formally charged.
In July 2018, he was arrested on a felony battery charge after a show in Palm Beach, Florida, and later released on bail.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A 24-year-old woman had accused Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of January 15-16. The woman told Paris police that she met Brown in a nightclub in central Paris earlier that evening, and that Brown invited her, along with other women, back to his suite.
At some point in the evening, she alleged, she found herself in a room alone with Brown, and that it was then that he allegedly raped her. Brown's accuser also said that a friend of the singer and his bodyguard also abused her.
Gossip magazine Closer had reported the arrests and the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies.
The prosecutor's office told Efe that Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.
The Parisian prosecutor's office will continue to pursue the investigation.
In 2009, Brown took a deal with the Los Angeles prosecutor in which he pleaded guilty to a felony for assaulting his then-partner, R&B star Rihanna. He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of probation and mandatory domestic violence counseling.
He was also involved in an array of violent incidents including a fight at a nightclub, a hit-and-run, an altercation over a parking spot and a misdemeanour assault of two men who had asked for a picture with him, although charges were later dropped in all instances except the last one, which - since it was a violation of his probation - led to Brown spending a short amount of time in jail.
In August 2016, a woman told police that Brown had threatened her with a gun at his California mansion, after which the rapper entered a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department when he refused to authorise a search without a warrant. No guns nor drugs were found in the search and Brown was never formally charged.
In July 2018, he was arrested on a felony battery charge after a show in Palm Beach, Florida, and later released on bail.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Every Year During Diwali, I would Go Away to the Jungle: PM Narendra Modi to 'Humans of Bombay'
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Serena Williams Knocked Out of Australian Open in Rare Meltdown; It’s Pliskova vs Osaka in Semis
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
- Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfraz Ahmed For His Racist Remarks, Deletes Video Post Later
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results