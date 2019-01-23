LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chris Brown Freed After Rape Allegations in France

A 24-year-old woman had accused Chris Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of January 15-16.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Chris Brown Freed After Rape Allegations in France
A file photo of Chris Brown.
American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, a day after being arrested by French police following rape accusations, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

A 24-year-old woman had accused Brown of raping her in his suite at Paris' Mandarin Oriental hotel, during the night of January 15-16. The woman told Paris police that she met Brown in a nightclub in central Paris earlier that evening, and that Brown invited her, along with other women, back to his suite.

At some point in the evening, she alleged, she found herself in a room alone with Brown, and that it was then that he allegedly raped her. Brown's accuser also said that a friend of the singer and his bodyguard also abused her.

Gossip magazine Closer had reported the arrests and the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies.

The prosecutor's office told Efe that Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.

The Parisian prosecutor's office will continue to pursue the investigation.

In 2009, Brown took a deal with the Los Angeles prosecutor in which he pleaded guilty to a felony for assaulting his then-partner, R&B star Rihanna. He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of probation and mandatory domestic violence counseling.

He was also involved in an array of violent incidents including a fight at a nightclub, a hit-and-run, an altercation over a parking spot and a misdemeanour assault of two men who had asked for a picture with him, although charges were later dropped in all instances except the last one, which - since it was a violation of his probation - led to Brown spending a short amount of time in jail.

In August 2016, a woman told police that Brown had threatened her with a gun at his California mansion, after which the rapper entered a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department when he refused to authorise a search without a warrant. No guns nor drugs were found in the search and Brown was never formally charged.

In July 2018, he was arrested on a felony battery charge after a show in Palm Beach, Florida, and later released on bail.

