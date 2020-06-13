Chris Evans' Captain America Predicted Coronavirus in 2011? Fans Dig in as Pics Go Viral

For quite some time, screengrabs of the final scene of Chris Evans starter Captain America: The First Avenger is going viral. Theorists claim that the movie predicted coronavirus in 2011. Wonder why? Because eagle-eyed fans spotted some billboards in the backdrop which seemingly hint at the virus spread.

The screengrabs are of the closing scene of the film when Steve Rogers, wakes up in modern day New York City and goes to city’s famous Times Square. Among many flashing billboards in the backdrop, the viewer gets a glimpse Corona beer on one side of the superhero and a round object that looks like a virus strain on another side.

Some fans also noticed a billboard that reads “By George, we did it!” and immediately took it as a reference to the protests in support of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. A user tweeted, "Captain America movie threw another subliminal message. Not only are there pictures of Corona beer and the Corona virus on the billboards but if you zoom in, you will also find a billboard written, "By George, we did it" situated close to the Corona billboards."

“OMG ITS NOT FAKE. Captain America. On right, coronavirus, on left a corona beer and a sign that says BY GEORGE WE DID IT. Captain America The First Avenger from 2011!” wrote a user on Twitter. “Well it’s official: Captain America: The First Avenger predicted the coronavirus,” tweeted another.

However, it just turns out to be a coincidence. After some deep digging, users actually managed to find the real billboard. Turns out, it’s not a virus, it’s spaghetti. And the billboard actually features an advertisement for Barilla pasta.

It looks so familiar. What is it? I began to investigate. pic.twitter.com/WRmtlaeDkK — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I enlisted my friend Wes for help, who found a clearer screenshot and zoomed in and it felt even more familiar but we couldn’t quite place it. pic.twitter.com/Qe2Cx5G3q8 — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I looked up every movie and broadway show released from April through the summer. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/vBST41Xm6w — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Finally, Wes found this pic.twitter.com/5CGRWAb56t — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

We recognized the logo and the color scheme. We cracked the case. pic.twitter.com/VeOKPdxZNE — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Well, Cap might not have predicted the pandemic in 2011 but he's doing his bit to raise awareness about it among his fans. The actor joined joined Instagram to raise money for Covid-19 relief.

