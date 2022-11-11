Chris Evans Dating Alba Baptista, Who Is 16 Years Younger Than Him; Cosy Pics from NYC Confirm Romance

Chris Evans’ dating rumours with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista have created a buzz on the internet. According to a report by PEOPLE, the Fantastic Four actor has been dating Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious”. The report added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Chris Evans hasn’t confirmed his rumoured relationship with actress Alba Baptista, but he hasn’t denied it either. In fact, on November 9, the actor gave fans a hint about where he stands with the 25-year-old Portuguese actress by commenting on her Instagram post. The actress shared a few still from her upcoming film A Dream In Paris which shows her sitting in a convertible top car, at a grand-looking shindig, in a dinner scene and a few more. Upon sharing these pictures, Chris was quick enough to leave a clapping emoji and a melting emoji.

The duo was also spotted in hand-in-hand as they took a stroll on the streets of New York City. Alba looked stylish in a white turtleneck sweater and red pants which she teamed with a pair of aviators. Chris kept it casual in a t-shirt and tracks. They covered their faces with masks.

The news of their alleged relationship broke just two days after Chris was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2022 and after his interview with the publication discussing his desire to start a family. The ‘Captain America’ star said in the cover story that he’s “very content” with his life right now, focusing on work-life balance and spending as much time as possible with his loved ones. “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” revealed Evans.

The actor went on to say that when one reads about the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, or writers, most of them admit that it wasn’t the work they created that they were most proud of, but rather the relationships they created, the love they found, and the love they shared. “So, it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important,” the actor said. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better”. Evans claims that as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten better as a romantic partner.

On the work front, Chris Evans will star in David Yates’ directorial film Pain Hustlers. The film also stars Emily Blunt and Catherine O’Hara in lead roles. The movie will revolve around a crime drama plot and is currently in its post-production stage.

