Chris Evans Dives Into Captain America Archives
A file photo of Chris Evans.
Los Angeles: Ahead of the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" later this month, actor Chris Evans has shared a rare video of his 2014 Marvel Studios film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" stunts.
"In honour of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier," Evans tweeted on Thursday, reports ew.com.
The first video seems to show his prep for Steve's battle with a brainwashed Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on the streets of Washington. The footage that followed focused on Evans working out the fight choreography for his big elevator tussle.
In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier. pic.twitter.com/TFur0vZs3M— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 19, 2018
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was also the start of directors Joe and Anthony Russo's journey with Marvel. The brothers directed the film before going on to helm "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War".
April 19, 2018
Evans will return as Captain America for "Avengers: Infinity War", which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe joining forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions.
The star-studded film will hit the Indian screens on April 27.
