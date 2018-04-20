GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chris Evans Dives Into Captain America Archives

Evans will return as Captain America for Avengers: Infinity War, which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe joining forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions.

IANS

Updated:April 20, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chris Evans Dives Into Captain America Archives
A file photo of Chris Evans.

Los Angeles: Ahead of the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" later this month, actor Chris Evans has shared a rare video of his 2014 Marvel Studios film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" stunts.

"In honour of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier," Evans tweeted on Thursday, reports ew.com.

The first video seems to show his prep for Steve's battle with a brainwashed Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on the streets of Washington. The footage that followed focused on Evans working out the fight choreography for his big elevator tussle.





"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was also the start of directors Joe and Anthony Russo's journey with Marvel. The brothers directed the film before going on to helm "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War".





Evans will return as Captain America for "Avengers: Infinity War", which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe joining forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions.

The star-studded film will hit the Indian screens on April 27.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You