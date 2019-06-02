Chris Evans' First Ever Headshot is Extremely Attractive, But Captain America is Not Impressed

First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT pic.twitter.com/fACbKBJUpF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 30, 2019

Throwing it back to his early acting days, Chris Evans shared a photo of his first-ever headshot, which features the Avengers: Endgame star rocking a black tee and one earring as he smiles for the camera. The 37-year-old actor poked fun at himself in the caption, writing, "First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a d--khead. #TBT."The Captain America star's throwback pic was immediately met with reactions from the Twitterverse including celebrities, reported Fox News. "Hah! aims for d--khead, lands Capn America," teased The Flash and Dawson's Creek alum John Wesley Shipp."Earring is a whole mood," wrote singer Halsey. The earring in particular impressed more fans. "The earring is everything. Please get another one," one fan wrote, while another added, "THE EARRING I-".Check out the picture here:The actor has come a long way since his first headshot, starring in a bunch of Hollywood movies, but he's most known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans has played the superhero since 2011, appearing in seven installments. He bid farewell to Cap aka Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame that released in April.Evans has been on throwback mode for a while now, posting exclusive photos from the sets of Endgame ever since the ban on revealing spoilers was lifted by the makers. One of the photo that had created a frenzy among fans was a photo of old Steve Rogers, seen in the end of Endgame. The photo tweeted by Evans showed him halfway through the process of becoming old Steve Rogers.