Chris Evans has a Soothing Musical Post for Fans, Have You Seen it Yet?

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has a soothing musical post for his fans. The actor posted a melodious Instagram story on Tuesday enthralling his fans.

In the two-segment story, the actor plays one of his favourite tunes from Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini. Fans have poured in their love for their favourite actor. One user commented, "Oh why couldn't he be my Christian Grey, he can serenade me with his piano and do whatever else he wants. "Another fan said, "How can some one not love this man!!"

Chris Evans’ last Instagram post is a throwback picture of his first photoshoot at Los Angeles in the 90s. The actor said he was modelling for a clothing brand called Abercrombie which was the "holy grail of overpriced clothing". He then asks if kids still wear Abercrombie.

The post was liked by over one million fans. Actor Douglas Booth commented, 'i don't know if the Abercrombie PR will love you or hate you for this" to this Chris replied, " a little of both".

Most recently Chris was busy encouraging his fellow Americans to vote in the crucial presidential elections. Last week, the 39-year-old actor posted a cryptic tweet which was a hashtag saying, #RememberWhoSaidNothing

Many of his fans who supported Donald Trump are quite unhappy with his political stance, however, Chris seems to be unfazed with it. The actor also retweeted Fight Club actor Edward Norton's Twitter thread where he talks about the repercussions of Trump's denial of accepting the election mandate.