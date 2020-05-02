MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chris Evans Joins Instagram, Promises Virtual Hangout with Marvel Superheroes

Chris Evans Joins Instagram, Promises Virtual Hangout with Marvel Superheroes

Chris Evans has joined Instagram to raise money for Covid-19 relief and is bringing his Avengers co-stars together for a live chat.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Share this:

Captain America star Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus. Evans made his debut on the photo-sharing website on May 1 and shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his debut video Evan says that he is offering "a virtual hangout with me and five of my closest friends." He was referring to his Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," he said.

Evans feels the cause should encourage fans to join in. "This is a great cause. This helps people who are in need during this COVID nightmare. So I am very happy to be doing this."

He then passed the challenge to fellow Marvel star friends, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as well as Pose star Billy Porter. The actor's challenge page shared details that the offer of hanging out goes to one lucky winner and two friends.

"100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry," read his statement.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres