Chris Evans Joins Instagram, Promises Virtual Hangout with Marvel Superheroes

Captain America star Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus. Evans made his debut on the photo-sharing website on May 1 and shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his debut video Evan says that he is offering "a virtual hangout with me and five of my closest friends." He was referring to his Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," he said.

Evans feels the cause should encourage fans to join in. "This is a great cause. This helps people who are in need during this COVID nightmare. So I am very happy to be doing this."

He then passed the challenge to fellow Marvel star friends, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as well as Pose star Billy Porter. The actor's challenge page shared details that the offer of hanging out goes to one lucky winner and two friends.

"100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry," read his statement.

Follow @News18Movies for more