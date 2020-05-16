Chris Evans On How Robert Downey Jr. Helped Avengers Actors Find Footing In Standalone Films

Actor Chris Evans finds his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. a "very affable guy".

The two have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for long, with Downey Jr.'s "Iron Man" (2008) being the first film in the MCU movie line-up.

Talking about Downey Jr, Evans said: "It's not hard with Downey. He is a very affable guy and I think he really thinks he understood with the weight of the responsibility with these movies. He really understood that when one person succeeds, we all succeed."

"So he really went out of his way to help us find our footing not just in the 'Avengers' films but in your own individual film franchises even when he wasna¿t on the set, I still felt his support," he added.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the MCU film line-up.

On the film, Evans, who plays Captain America, said: "Well the good thing is that it's always easier to build people back up after they have been broken down. So, at the beginning of this movie we see a lot of broken people and that's what Marvel is great at doing. They have truly leveled not just morally but emotionally as well!"

Avengers: Endgame will air on Star Movies on May 17.