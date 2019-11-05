Take the pledge to vote

Chris Evans Praises Rick and Morty in New Tweet Ahead of New Season

Chris Evans, on a number of occasions, has expressed his love for Rick and Morty. He has also expressed his excitement for the upcoming new season.

November 5, 2019
Chris Evans Praises Rick and Morty in New Tweet Ahead of New Season
Chris Evans is an actor who has gathered love and appreciation from audiences for his on-screen roles as well as his off-screen personality. The actor is known for often being openly expressive of his opinions on Twitter. The actor recently excited fans while sharing his love of the series Rick and Morty with them.

In his latest tweet, Evans shared a one and a half minute clip of Rick and Morty from the latter half of its third season involving interaction between Rick and his daughter Beth. In the tweet, Evans stated, "How can you not love this show?"

The tweet comes just before the release of Rick and Morty's Season 4 which is set to premiere on November 10. While the tweet may be amusing and exciting for Evans' followers who share his love for Rick and Morty, it is not unheard of. In June earlier this year, he tweeted that Rick and Morty was a unique show unlike any other. Towards the end of October, he revealed in a tweet that he too has been eagerly counting down for the premiere of the Season 4 of the renowned series.

The new season of Rick and Morty is expected to answer questions from the previous season including whether Beth was actually cloned by Rick or not. While the second half of the new season will be released in the future at an unrevealed date.

