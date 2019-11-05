Chris Evans Praises Rick and Morty in New Tweet Ahead of New Season
Chris Evans, on a number of occasions, has expressed his love for Rick and Morty. He has also expressed his excitement for the upcoming new season.
(Image: Reuters)
Chris Evans is an actor who has gathered love and appreciation from audiences for his on-screen roles as well as his off-screen personality. The actor is known for often being openly expressive of his opinions on Twitter. The actor recently excited fans while sharing his love of the series Rick and Morty with them.
In his latest tweet, Evans shared a one and a half minute clip of Rick and Morty from the latter half of its third season involving interaction between Rick and his daughter Beth. In the tweet, Evans stated, "How can you not love this show?"
How can you not love this show? pic.twitter.com/sqFASrJb0c
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 4, 2019
The tweet comes just before the release of Rick and Morty's Season 4 which is set to premiere on November 10. While the tweet may be amusing and exciting for Evans' followers who share his love for Rick and Morty, it is not unheard of. In June earlier this year, he tweeted that Rick and Morty was a unique show unlike any other. Towards the end of October, he revealed in a tweet that he too has been eagerly counting down for the premiere of the Season 4 of the renowned series.
The new season of Rick and Morty is expected to answer questions from the previous season including whether Beth was actually cloned by Rick or not. While the second half of the new season will be released in the future at an unrevealed date.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH