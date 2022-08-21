Chris Evans Reacts As She-Hulk Confirms Captain America Lost His Virginity Before Joining Avengers

The first episode of She-Hulk premiered earlier this week and it put to rest speculation about Steve Rogers aka Captain America’s virginity in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Chris Evans for over a decade, Captain America bid adieu to MCU in Avengers: Endgame. Steve handed over the iconic blue and red shield to Sam Wilson aka the Falcon. However, the superhero has been mentioned a couple of times post his exit.

His recent mention was in the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. MCU’s newest series, starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, opened by giving fans a quick run-through of how Jennifer Walters transforms into the She-Hulk. During the episode, a curious Jennifer asks Bruce Banner aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) about Captain America’s virginity. While he tries his best to not share details but eventually caves when Jennifer pretends to be drunk and weeps over Steve remaining a virgin for a century.

Annoyed by her pity for him, Bruce announces, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.” The details seem to have caught Chris Evans by surprise. The actor took to Twitter and shared a reaction to what appears to be the scandalous revelation. The Captain America actor tweeted, “”, adding the hashtag She-Hulk.

Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2022

Ruffalo tweeted back and said, “Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress.” Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo opened up about including the scene. “I laughed my ass off. I’m like, ‘Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?’ I haven’t. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat’s out of the bag,” he said.

Jameela Jamil, who was also seen in the final moments of the first episode, replied to Evans with a series of skull emojis.

She-Hulk will debut new episodes every Thursday.

