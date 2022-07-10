Chris Evans Refutes Rumours of Returning To MCU: ‘Sam Wilson Will Be Captain America’

Chris Evans has made it clear that he will not be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Captain America. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter shared a report which claimed that the fourth installment of Captain America is being worked upon and further added that Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson and not as his alter-ego Falcon. The report also claimed that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will be Captain America. Reacting to the report, Chris Evans wrote in a tweet, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

The tweet left several Captain America fans heartbroken. “I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him. No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “I’m a Steve Rogers fan till the end.. but Steve has passed the shield to Sam! As much as we miss Steve Rogers as Cap, it’s not going to change the fact that Sam Wilson is Captain America now!”

I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him. No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers. — Hengequeen Wonder Wench (@CandiBea_1966) July 9, 2022

Well by title, but even if it is Sam or even Bucky it doesn't matter, because Cap is Steve Rogers.

I like Sam and he deserves to hold the title, but Cap is Steve.

Just like Robin could never truly be Batman, Because Batman is Bruce Wayne. Bruce and Steve are really the persona. — ☮ Boris 2️⃣8️⃣ (@BorisY28) July 9, 2022

Chris Evans first played the role of Captain America in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the role in three Captain America franchises and ten other films. He then passed on the baton to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

