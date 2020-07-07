Chris Evans Sparks Dating Rumours After Partying with This Actress in London

One of the most loved and admired male stars in Hollywood, Chris Evans is off the market for now if reports are to be believed. Chris was spotted with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James as the two stepped out and enjoyed some time together in London recently. Many are speculating that Lily and Chris are the new couple in town.

As per Daily Mail, Chris and Lily visited the Mark's Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together to the venue. As per their pictures doing the rounds on social media, Chris can be seen wearing an all-black suit with grey boots while Lily opted for a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat.

The website further revealed that while leaving the venue, Lily led the way out of the door with Chris following closely behind to the same black taxi.

People reports that Lily lives in North London and Chris had been isolating stateside before heading to the city, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

On the work front, Chris was last seen in Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.

Follow @News18Movies for more