Chris Evans Tapped to Lead New Apple Series, Defending Jacob
Being helmed by The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum, the thriller series is based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay
A file photo of Chris Evans.
Actor Chris Evans has been roped in for the lead role in Apple series titled Defending Jacob.
Being helmed by The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum, the thriller series is based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay, reports variety.com.
The series will also mark the Avengers: Infinity War actor's first regular television role since he appeared in the mini series Opposite Sex back in 2000, which was his only regular TV role to date.
Defending Jacob is created, written, and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who will also serve as showrunner.
Apart from acting, Evans will also executive produce Defending Jacob alongside Tyldum.
Popular for playing superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans recently starred in critically acclaimed movie Lobby Hero.
