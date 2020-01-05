Chris Evans Used to Have a 'Giant Poster' of Sandra Bullock
Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans has revealed he had a picture of Oscar winner Sandra Bullock on his bedroom ceiling when he was younger.
Chris Evans, Sandra Bullock (R)
The "Captain America" actor said he bought a "giant" poster of Bullock when he came to New York. "We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. Not that Sandy's not cool, but that's a loser thing to do," Evans told W magazine.
The actor's latest project is Rian Johnson's whodunit "Knives Out".
The film also stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, among others.
