Chris Evans Used to Have a 'Giant Poster' of Sandra Bullock

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans has revealed he had a picture of Oscar winner Sandra Bullock on his bedroom ceiling when he was younger.

The "Captain America" actor said he bought a "giant" poster of Bullock when he came to New York. "We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. Not that Sandy's not cool, but that's a loser thing to do," Evans told W magazine.

The actor's latest project is Rian Johnson's whodunit "Knives Out".

The film also stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, among others.

