Chris Evans was 'Psyched' Upon Learning He was Going to Pick Thor's Mjolnir in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has completed a year since release. The Russo brothers 2019 directorial created box office history when it became the highest grossing film worldwide, beating James Cameron's Avatar (2009). On the one year anniversary of Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo joined fans in an online watch party of the Marvel Studios film and answered some fan questions too.

Arguably, one of the most loved instances in Endgame was the time when Captain America (Chris Evans) picks Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir in the climax battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). It came as a pleasant shock for the viewers as well. Now, Russo brothers have revealed how Evans reacted when he learnt that Captain America will wield Thor's hammer.

Responding to a fan question, Russo brothers said about the scene, "It was early in development when we let him know he was going to pick up the hammer… needless to say he was psyched. The crew on these films are filled with comic book lovers, so you can guess how excited everyone was the day we filmed this (sic)."

