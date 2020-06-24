Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost Out on Thor Role Due to This Reason

Actor Chris Hemsworth is one of most popular global celebrities, who shot to fame with the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The Australian actor, who first appeared in the first Thor film in 2011 was comparatively unknown globally and had mostly worked in his home country.

In Australia, Hemsworth participated in Dancing With the Stars, which almost led him to lose out on Thor's role. He has said in a 2017 interview with BBC One, “Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios president and producer) said that almost lost me the job.” He went on to share that Feige said, “We all saw your audition. We’re passing it around the office, and everyone was really, you know, into it. And then, a few of the girls started googling your name and up came this dancing video, and I thought, ‘Oh no. Thor dancing! The fans are going to eat us alive.’”

Hemsworth however said that his stint in the reality show had improved his skills required to play God of Thunder. “It made me more nimble on my feet. I needed to be with the cape. You might see a bit of that Dancing With The Stars quality in Thor,” he said.

After Thor (2011) Chris Hemsworth reprised his role as the superhero in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He also appeared in the post-credit scenes of Doctor Strange in 2016.

Chris Hemsworth will be reprising the role in Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi, making him the first and only Marvel hero to have four stand-alone movies. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will reprise their roles from the franchise. Christian Bale has been roped in to play the villain in the upcoming film.

